Micromax, the Indian smartphone maker is all set to launch the 'In' series handsets in India on November 3, 2020. Ahead of the launch, the company has released a video teaser on its official Twitter handle revealing the design of its upcoming 'In' series smartphone. The teaser unveils that 'In' series handsets will come with a gradient finish, an 'X' pattern & will carry a branding logo at the back panel. Micromax 'In' Series India Launch Set for November 3, 2020.

The design look similar to several Honor phone models that were launched in the past.

India’s style makes heads turn. We’ve designed our new smartphones to do just that. #INMobiles unveiling on 3rd Nov, 12 noon. Are you #INForIndia? #MicromaxIsBack pic.twitter.com/LkMt3FGzjF — Micromax India (@Micromax__India) October 28, 2020

Last week, Micromax also revealed the retail box of its upcoming 'In' series phones. Micromax's upcoming phones are expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display, could ve fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery, up to 3GB of RAM & up to 32GB of internal storage.

Micromax In Series (Photo Credits: Micromax)

For photography, 'In' handsets will come powered by MediaTek Helio G35 & MediTek Helio G85 chipsets. According to the reports, Micromax 'In' series smartphones are likely to be priced between Rs 7,000 & Rs 25,000. More specifications of upcoming Micromax phones' will be announced during the launch event.

