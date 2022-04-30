Micromax recently expanded its product offering by launching the Micromax In 2C entry-level smartphone in the country. The handset comes in a single variant - 3GB + 32GB storage, and it is priced at Rs 8,499. The phone is offered in two colours - Brown and Silver. Interested customers will be able to get their hands on the device via Flipkart as well as Micromax stores. The key highlights of the Micromax In 2C are HD+ display, Unisoc chipset, Android 11 OS, 5000mAh battery, and more. Micromax In 2C With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 8,499.

As for specs, the Micromax In 2C boasts a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 pixel resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Unisoc T610 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. It also comes with a provision to expand internal storage up to 512GB via microSD card. It runs on Android 11 OS out of the box.

Coming to the camera department, the Micromax In 2C sports a dual rear camera unit with 8MP main camera and 2MP depth sensor. Up front, there is a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

