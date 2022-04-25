New Delhi: Homegrown smartphone maker Micromax on Sunday announced that it is all set to launch a new smartphone, IN2c, for its users in the country on April 26. The company posted a picture of the smartphone with the launch date mentioned in it on the microblogging site Twitter and also asked users "are you ready to be smart?". Micromax In Note 2 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India at Rs 13,490.

Meanwhile, a Flipkart landing page revealed that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by the UNISOC T610 chipset and a massive 5,000mAh battery. And, the device will be available in Silver and Brown colour options. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 420 nits of brightness, and an 89 per cent screen space.

Do din mein hoga India hang free. Smart banne ke liye taiyaar hojao. Jald aa raha hai. 26.05.2022 #AbIndiaBanegaSmart #INMobiles pic.twitter.com/IL4uaYeKX0 — IN by Micromax - IN 2c (@Micromax__India) April 24, 2022

According to GizmoChina, Micromax IN2c may carry a sub-Rs 10,000 price tag. It may come with a 5MP camera on the front for selfies. The back of the phone may have an 8MP main camera and a VGA sensor. The UNISOC T610 chipset will be coupled with 4GB/6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Both variants will be equipped with 64GB of eMMC 5.1 built-in storage. For additional storage, the device will arrive with a microSD card slot. The device will offer other features such as the Android 11 OS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It lacks a fingerprint scanner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2022 08:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).