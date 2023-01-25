New Delhi, January 25 : As the world goes gaga over the real-life use cases of ChatGPT, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has said that the next major wave of computing is being born as we turn the world's most advanced AI models into a new computing platform. Microsoft To Stop Selling Windows 10 Home, Pro Downloads From End January.

In a conference call with analysts after posting quarterly results, Nadella said that we're going to lead in the AI era, knowing that maximum enterprise value gets created during platform shifts.

"We have the most powerful AI supercomputing infrastructure in the cloud. It's being used by customers and partners like OpenAI to train state-of-the-art models and services, including ChatGPT," said Nadella. Last week, Microsoft made its Azure OpenAI service broadly available, and already over 200 customers from KPMG to Al Jazeera are using it. Android 14 To Block Installation of Apps Currently Spreading Malware to Outdated Versions of the OS.

"We will soon add support for ChatGPT, enabling customers to use it in their own applications for the first time. We announced the completion of the next phase of our agreement with OpenAI," the Microsoft CEO informed. Earlier this week, Microsoft announced a multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI, the developer behind AI-driven ChatGPT.

The tech giant, which infused $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019, did not divulge the investment amount in the "third phase of our long-term partnership with OpenAI". Earlier reports had claimed Microsoft may infuse up to $10 billion in OpenAI.

Nadella said that the age of AI is upon us and Microsoft is powering it. "We are witnessing nonlinear improvements in capability of foundation models, which we are making available as platforms," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2023 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).