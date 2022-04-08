Motorola has officially launched the Moto G22 smartphone today in India. The handset will go on sale on April 13, 2022, via Flipkart. It will be made available in cosmic black, iceberg blue and mint green colours. Customers purchasing the device between April 13 to April 14 will get a Rs 1,000 discount. In addition to this, there will be no-cost EMI options. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Now Available for Sale via Flipkart.

Moto G22 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Moto G22 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Rise up! Because the #MasterOfAll has arrived! Check out the all-new feature packed #motog22 and its amazing features. The sale starts 13th April on @Flipkart at just 10,999. Exclusive launch offer of ₹9,999* till 14th April! #gomotog https://t.co/FAHMq2UsUl pic.twitter.com/hCmNfYyF0m — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 8, 2022

For photography, the smartphone sports a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth shooter and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Moto G22 is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 802.11ac. Coming to the pricing, Moto G22 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB variant.

