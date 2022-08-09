Motorola India has officially launched the G32 Smartphone today in India. The company's latest offering will be available for sale in the country starting August 16, 2022, via Flipkart and leading retail stores. Customers purchasing the device will get a 10 percent discount using HDFC Bank cards. Jio customers will get benefits worth Rs 2,559, including Rs 2,000 cashback on recharge and Rs 559 discounts on the Zee5 annual subscription. Moto G32 India Launch Set for August 9, 2022; Flipkart Availability Confirmed.

Moto G32 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Moto G32 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

The wait is almost over! 2 days to go for the launch of #motog62. Get features that are ready with unbeatable connectivity and unmatched processor, so you become the #UnstoppableYou. Launching 11th August on @Flipkart. #UnstoppableYou — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 9, 2022

For photography, the device gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie snapper.

The handset is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging technology. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.2, 3.5mm headphone port and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Moto G32 is priced at Rs 12,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB variant.

