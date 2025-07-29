New Delhi, July 29: Moto G86 Power 5G will be launched in India on July 30, 2025. The smartphone will come with advanced specifications and features. It will include MediaTek Dimensity chipset, a triple camera setup and a large battery. The Moto G86 Power 5G price in India will be announced tomorrow. However, reports suggest that the smartphone could be launched at a price at around INR 16,999 in India.

Moto G86 Power 5G will be offered in three colour options, which will include PANTONE Cosmic Sky, PANTONE Golden Cypress, and PANTONE Spellbound. The upcoming device from Motorola will offer advanced protection that meets military-grade standards. It will include IP68 and IP69 ratings for resistance against dust and water splashes. The smartphone is also certified with MIL-STD-810H protection and will also include Gorilla Glass 7i to protect the display against scratches and accidental drops. The device will also come with Dolby Atmos support. OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G Teased As ‘India’s Only Smartphone With an In-Built Fan’, Launch in India Likely in August 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Moto G86 Power 5G Specifications and Features

Moto G86 Power 5G will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 4500 nits. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. It will run on Android 15 and will include a 50MP main rear camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP front camera. The Moto G86 Power 5G rear camera offers multiple modes to enhance the photography and video experience. It will include Slow Motion, Dual Capture Video, Night Vision, and more. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Price, Specifications and Features; Know All About New Redmi Smartphone Ahead of Sale on August 1, 2025.

The smartphone will come with a 6,720mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It will also offer face unlock and an on-screen fingerprint sensor, along with ThinkShield for protection. Additional features of the smartphone will include voice control through Google Assistant and will feature stereo speakers for improved audio experience.

