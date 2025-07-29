Redmi Note 14 SE 5G price in India starts at INR 13,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The newly launched Redmi smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display comes with HDR10+, Dolby Vision and 2,100 nits peak brightness support. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G has a 5,110mAh battery, a 50MP+8MP+2MP rear camera setup, and a 20MP front-facing shooter. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor in Crimson Art (Red), Mystique White and Titan Black shades. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G price in India starts at INR 13,999, and the sale will begin on August 1, 2025. At launch time, Redmi announced that sales would commence on August 7, 2025. iQOO Z10R 5G Sale Begins Today in India; Check Price of Each Variant, Specifications and Features of New MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Powered iQOO Smartphone.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Sale Starts on August 1, 2025

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is not holding back with segment leading killer specs: ✅Smoothest 120Hz AMOLED + Brightest 2100nits ✅Toughest Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 ✅ Loudest Dual-stereo Speakers Killer Note at killer price of ₹13,999*. Sale on 1st August: https://t.co/ns8eFiNVSJ pic.twitter.com/400MkJrN1k — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 29, 2025

