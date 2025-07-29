OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G will soon launch in India, which is expected in August 2025. Oppo has teased the upcoming smartphone series and said, "Not just cool. It's India’s only smartphone with an in-built fan." Reports suggest that the OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G may include the OPPO K13 Turbo 5G and the OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G smartphone models. Both devices are likely to feature a 6.80-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and may include a 50MP main camera along with a 16MP front camera. The OPPO K13 Turbo 5G is speculated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, while the OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G could be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. Both smartphones may come with a 7,000mAh battery. Amazon Echo Show 5 Launched in India: 3rd-Gen Smart Display Offers Alexa and ‘Drop In’ Features; Check Price and Specifications.

OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G Will Soon Launch in India

