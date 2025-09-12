New Delhi, September 12: Moto Pad 60 NEO is launched in India, marking Motorola’s entry into the segment of ultra-light 5G tablets. The company has teased it as one of the slimmest and most portable options for users seeking fast connectivity. The company said, "Slim, sleek, and the lightest 5G pad in its class." The Pad 60 NEO will be offered in an attractive launch offer during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2025. Moto Pad 60 NEO price in India starts at INR 12,999 with launch offers and discounts.

The latest tablet from Motorola is launched with a MediaTek Dimensity processor, and it offers quad speakers with a large battery. Moto Pad 60 NEO comes in with a PANTONE Bronze Green colour option. The Moto Pad 60 NEO features a compact design, measuring 254.59 x 166.15 x 6.99 mm. It is built with a metal frame and weighs approximately 490 gm. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G Price, Specifications, Features Revealed, Know All About Latest Samsung Smartphone Launched in India.

Moto Pad 60 NEO Price in India

The all-new moto pad 60 NEO is here with a 2.5K 90Hz display, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, moto pen support, and Smart Connect for seamless switching. Slim, sleek, and the lightest 5G pad in its class — all at just ₹12,999*. Sale starts 22nd Sept on Flipkart. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 12, 2025

Moto Pad 60 NEO Specifications and Features

Moto Pad 60 NEO is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It supports Nano-SIM cards and includes a microSD slot for expandable storage. The tablet features an 11-inch display with 2.5K resolution, 500 nits brightness, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Pad 60 NEO includes a 5MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera. Audio is enhanced with four Dolby Atmos-optimised speakers and built-in microphones for calls. The device comes with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance and includes the Moto Pen. It is equipped with a 7,040mAh battery and comes with 20W charging support. iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Delivery in 10 Minutes: Blinkit Announces To Deliver All Models of Apple iPhone 17 Series From September 19.

Moto Pad 60 NEO Price in India and Sale Details

Moto Pad 60 NEO with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at INR 17,999 in India. However, with bank offers and discounts, the tablet’s price can drop to INR 12,999. The sale begins on Flipkart from September 22, 2025. Flipkart Plus members will get early access ahead of the official Big Billion Days sale starting on September 23.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Motorola India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2025 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).