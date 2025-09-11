iPhone 17 series sale will begin in India on September 19, 2025. Apple has launched four models in the lineup, which are iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Quick-commerce platform Blinkit also announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that it will deliver all iPhone 17 series models to customers within 10 minutes from September 19, 2025. In India, the iPhone 17 price starts at INR 82,900 for the 256GB variant, while the 512GB version is priced at INR 1,02,900. The iPhone 17 Air is priced at INR 1,19,900 for 256GB, INR 1,39,900 for 512GB, and INR 1,59,900 for the 1TB option. The iPhone 17 Pro starts at INR 1,34,900 for 256GB, higher variants with 512GB is priced at INR 1,54,900 and INR 1,74,900 for 1TB version. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at INR 1,49,900 for 256GB, INR 1,69,900 for 512GB, INR 1,89,900 for 1TB, and INR 2,29,900 for the 2TB edition. iPhone 17 Series Launch and Discounts on Older Models Expected To Drive Apple’s India Shipments to a Record 14–15 Million Units in 2025, Say Industry Experts.

