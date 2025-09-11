New Delhi, September 11: Samsung Galaxy F17 5G is launched today in India, marking the company’s latest smartphone in the mid-range category lineup. Galaxy F17 5G features an FHD+ AMOLED display and comes with AI features. The device also features a large battery and comes with an IP54 rating. The F17 5G also features an advanced camera setup with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Samsung Galaxy F17 5G price in India starts at INR 13,999 with introductory offers.

The Galaxy F17 5G comes as the "slimmest" smartphone in its segment at 7.5mm in thickness. It is also included with "best-in-segment AI features" to enhance its user experience. The device is offered in two colour options, which include Violet Pop and Neo Black variants. iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Delivery in 10 Minutes: Blinkit Announces To Deliver All Models of Apple iPhone 17 Series From September 19.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It is powered by the Exynos 1330 processor and runs on Android 15. The device supports Samsung Wallet’s Tap & Pay feature with Samsung Wallet and includes on-device Voice Mail, which ia a "Make for India" feature to enhance the calling experience.

Galaxy F17 5G features a 50MP primary camera with OIS support and a 5MP secondary camera. it comes with a 13MP front camera. The smartphone includes AI features like Circle to Search and Gemini Live. Samsung will offer six generations of Android upgrades and six years of security updates. The Galaxy F17 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with 25W fast charging support. iPhone 17 Series Launch and Discounts on Older Models Expected To Drive Apple’s India Shipments to a Record 14–15 Million Units in 2025, Say Industry Experts.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G is price in India starts at INR 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, which includes an INR 500 cashback on UPI and bank transactions. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at INR 15,499, while the 8GB + 128GB variant comes at INR 16,999. The smartphone is now available for purchase across retail stores, on Samsung’s official website, and through Flipkart. In a press release, Samsung said, "Consumers can avail INR 500 cashback on HDFC Bank and UPI transaction. Consumers can also avail no-cost EMI up to 6 months on the device."

