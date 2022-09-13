Motorola India has officially launched the Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion smartphones. Both smartphones recently debuted in the global market, and today, the Lenovo-owned tech giant introduced the models in the Indian market. Both smartphones will be available on sale from September 22, 2022, at 12 PM IST, via Flipkart and leading retail outlets. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra & Motorola Edge 30 Fusion India Launch on September 13, 2022.

Motorola will offer Jio benefits worth up to Rs 14,699 via 40 recharge vouchers of Rs 100 each and more. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is priced at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model but it will be sold for Rs 54,999 for a limited period. On the other hand, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion costs Rs 42,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and will be offered at Rs 39,999.

#FindYourEdge with all-new #MotorolaEdge30Ultra, featuring the World’s First* 200MP Camera, flagship Snapdragon® 8+ Gen1 Processor & much more at an exclusive launch price of ₹54,999*! Sale starts 22 Sept on @Flipkart & at leading retail stores. *T&C - Motorola Smartphone Range — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 13, 2022

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra features a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The handset packs a 4,610mAh battery with 125W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. For optics, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra gets a 200MP triple rear camera setup, a 60MP front snapper and more.

On the other hand, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED screen, a Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, a 50MP triple rear camera module, a 32MP front shooter, a 4,400mAh battery with 68W fast charging support and more.

