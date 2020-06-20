Motorola, the Lenovo-owned recently launched Motorola One Fusion+ smartphone in the country. The smartphone was priced in India at Rs 16,999. Now, the company seems to be readying another device, which is likely to be launched next week. The phone maker is expected to launch Motorola Edge Lite smartphone, which is essentially a toned-down version of the original phone. Currently, there is no clarity if Motorola will be launching the device in the Indian market or globally. Motorola One Fusion+ With a 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India for Rs 16,999.

According to a tipster - Ishan Agarwal, the Motorola Edge Lite has a model number of XT2075. Taking to Twitter, he claimed that the smartphone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or Snapdragon 730G SoC. Additionally, the device has made an appearance on the FCC certification website, wherein the listing reveal that the phone will get 4,700mAh of battery capacity.

The smartphone is rumoured to run on the Android 10 OS out of the box. Supporting 5G compatibility, the company might launch the smartphone with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The other details about the smartphone remain under wraps. Additionally, Motorola is yet to confirm the launch details of the handset. However, it is known that the device will be a cheaper version of Motorola Edge series.

As a reminder, the Lenovo-owned brand launched Edge+ smartphone in India, which comes equipped with curved OLED display, 5G, Snapdragon 865 SoC, 108MP camera, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is priced in India at Rs 74,999, and it is currently available for sale via Flipkart.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2020 10:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).