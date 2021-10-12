Motorola India officially launched a new smartphone under the E-Series called 'Moto E40'. The handset was launched in Europe last week with a price tag of EUR 149 (approximately Rs 13,000) for the 4GB + 64GB model. Moto E40 will go on sale from October 17, 2021 at 12 noon via Flipkart. The handset will be offered in Carbon Gray and Pink Clay shades. Moto E40 To Be Launched Today in India; Check Expected Prices, Features & Specifications Here.

Moto E40 features a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device comes powered by a Unisoc T700 along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Motorola Moto E40 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Wishing for a smartphone that makes binge-watching even more fun? Meet the #PerfectEntertainer that adds an immersive aspect to your favorite content, at just ₹9,499. #motoe40 goes on sale from 17th October on @Flipkart. https://t.co/oTLVWmfhZC pic.twitter.com/4loO1TSmHq — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 12, 2021

For optics, the handset gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

Motorola Moto E40 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Moto E40 comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, 4G LTE and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Moto E40 is priced at Rs 9,499 for the sole 4GB + 64GB model.

