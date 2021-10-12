Motorola India is all set to launch the Moto E40 smartphone today in India. The handset was unveiled in Europe last week, and today, it will debut in the Indian market. The device will be launched at 12 noon and will be made available for sale via Flipkart. Moto E40 is priced at EUR 149 (approximately Rs 12,900) and we expect the Indian pricing of the phone to be somewhere around it. Moto E40 Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India at 12 PM IST.

Moto E40 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will come powered by a Unisoc T700 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

Moto E40 Renders (Photo Credits: Evan Blass)

With #motoe40, there's always room for entertainment! The #PerfectEntertainer comes with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM + 64GB ROM that's expandable up to 1TB for smoother multitasking while storing all your favorite content. Launching tomorrow, 12 PM on @Flipkart. https://t.co/53w9fTpT63 pic.twitter.com/X8O0cq7mNH — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 11, 2021

For photography, it will come equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, a depth camera and a macro lens.

Motorola Moto E40 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

It will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery and is claimed to last up to 40 hours on a single charge. The smartphone will be offered in two colours - Pink Clay and Carbon Gray. Other features will include a Google Assistant button, face unlock and a fingerprint reader. Moto E40 will run on Android 11 OS.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2021 09:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).