San Francisco, November 24: Popular streaming platform Netflix has posted job listings for different positions for a project described as a "brand-new AAA PC game". The company posted job requirements for a game director, art director and technical director, at its newly announced Southern California games studio, reports The Verge. Netflix Integration With Google Home, Nest Devices Not Working, Users Report Outage.

Because it is an unannounced project, there is not much information besides that. For the position of the game director, the platform is looking for a "creative leader of one of Netflix's first generation of internally developed original games".

The streaming giant had rolled out its mobile games to Android, iPhone and iPad users back in November last year. By then, members were able to play only five mobile games -- Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo and Rogue Games) and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).

Last month, Netflix expanded cloud gaming by opening a new studio in Southern California. Moreover, in August, the platform was working on features that would let customers play its mobile games against one another and rank themselves on gaming leaderboards.

