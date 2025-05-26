OnePlus Buds 4 price, specifications and features revealed ahead of China's official launch on May 27, 2025. OnePlus Buds 4 TWS earbuds have been introduced in the country, with 55dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), Dual DAC, and Sanmai AI call noise cancellation. OnePlus Buds 4 price in China is CNY 449 (around INR 5,302). The OnePlus Buds 4 TWS earbuds were set to launch alongside the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition and OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra models on May 27, 2025. iPhone 17 Pro Max: Apple iPhone 17 Series Flagship Model May Launch With New Design in September 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Buds 4 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed in China

OnePlus Buds 4 launched in China. Price 💰 ¥449 (₹5,290, $62, €54) Specifications - 55dB ANC - Sanmai AI call noise cancellation - Dual DAC#OnePlusBuds4 pic.twitter.com/tj0cwPwQql — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) May 26, 2025

