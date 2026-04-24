Infosys CEO Salil Parekh Gets INR 52 Crore Stock Incentives From Company Amid Wage Hike Delays

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Infosys has approved performance-linked stock incentives worth approximately INR 52 crore for its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Salil Parekh. The grants, revealed in an exchange filing on April 23, are part of the leader's annual compensation structure and were recommended by the company’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee. While executive compensation remains consistent with previous years, the IT major has yet to finalize a decision regarding annual wage hikes for its broader employee base, citing a cautious global economic environment.

The announcement comes as Infosys reported a 27.8% quarter-on-quarter increase in net profit, reaching INR 8,501 crore for the March quarter. Revenue for the same period stood at INR 46,402 crore, a 2% sequential rise that met market expectations. Despite these stable financial figures, Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka confirmed that the timing and quantum of salary increments for staff remain under review due to ongoing pressures on discretionary spending in the IT services sector. Infosys Share Price Today, April 24, 2026.

Salil Parekh Performance Grants: Breakdown of INR 52 Crore RSUs

The stock incentives for Parekh are structured as Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) across several specific performance-linked categories. The largest portion, amounting to INR 34.75 crore, falls under the annual performance equity grant. Additionally, INR 2 crore is tied to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) targets, while INR 5 crore is linked to Total Shareholder Return (TSR) metrics.

An additional INR 10 crore has been allocated under the company’s 2019 performance plan. These grants, totaling roughly INR 51.75 crore, are scheduled to vest over a period of one to two years. The actual number of units will be determined based on the market price of Infosys shares effective May 2, provided the CEO meets the specific performance milestones established by the board.

IT Sector Wage Hikes: Decision Pending Amid Low Growth Guidance

While executive rewards follow a structured annual policy, the company is adopting a "calibrated approach" to general employee compensation. The delay in announcing wage hikes reflects a broader trend across the Indian IT sector, which is currently navigating a low-growth landscape characterized by slower deal ramp-ups.

Infosys has provided a conservative revenue growth guidance of 1.5% to 3.5% for the 2027 fiscal year. This cautious outlook has prompted management to prioritize investments in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital capabilities while maintaining strict control over traditional operational costs.

Executive Compensation Continuity: Comparing Past Performance Cycles

The latest grant to Salil Parekh is largely consistent with the previous fiscal year, where he was awarded stock incentives valued at approximately INR 50 crore. This continuity suggests that the board remains satisfied with Parekh’s leadership as the firm navigates the transition toward AI-first services. Infosys Q4 Net Profit Jumps 28% to INR 8,501 Crore, Headcount Falls Over 8,000.

However, the contrast between the confirmed executive grants and the "pending" status of employee raises has become a point of discussion among industry analysts. In previous cycles, similar delays in wage increments were eventually resolved once the company gained more clarity on global spending patterns, particularly from clients in the financial services and retail sectors.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Moneycontrol ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).