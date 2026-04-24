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Technology Technology Hiring Surge in India: Country Leads Global AI Engineering Talent Growth With 59.5% Jump, Says LinkedIn Report India’s AI engineering hiring grew 59.5% year-on-year, the highest in the world, according to LinkedIn's April 2026 update. While Bengaluru remains a global peer to San Francisco, significant growth is occurring in tier-2 cities like Vijayawada and Hyderabad. The manufacturing sector and SMBs are leading the charge in adopting practical, deployment-focused AI skills.

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India has emerged as the world’s fastest-growing market for artificial intelligence engineering talent, recording a 59.5% year-on-year increase in hiring. According to LinkedIn’s AI Labour Market Update for April 2026, India’s growth rate outpaced other major economies, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The data suggests a significant structural shift as AI expertise begins to permeate sectors beyond traditional software services, reaching into manufacturing and smaller urban centres.

While Bengaluru remains the primary hub for this talent—matching San Francisco with 3.0% of its LinkedIn members identified as AI engineers—the national growth rate of 59.5% has notably overtaken the city’s own 52.3% expansion. This indicates a decentralisation of the tech workforce across the country. Meta Layoffs 2026: Mark Zuckerberg’s Company To Cut 8,000 Jobs in May AI Pivot; Over 73,000 Tech Employees Laid Off This Year.

Tier-2 Cities Drive Regional Expansion

One of the most significant findings in the report is the rise of AI engineering hiring in non-traditional tech hubs. While Hyderabad posted a strong 51% year-on-year growth, tier-2 cities like Vijayawada saw a 45.5% increase. This trend suggests that companies are increasingly looking beyond major metropolitan areas to build their technical teams, leveraging remote work or regional satellite offices.

Industry analysts note that this geographic spread reflects a broader global pattern where national AI hiring growth is outpacing hub-level growth. In India, this shift is providing smaller cities with a unique opportunity to integrate into the global high-tech supply chain.

SMBs Shift from Theory to Application

The report highlights a pivot in how small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) approach artificial intelligence. While large enterprises still maintain the highest concentration of AI talent, approximately 4% of their staff, SMBs are rapidly narrowing the gap. The fastest-growing skills in the SMB segment include AI Agents, Azure AI Studio, and Automated Feature Engineering.

The focus in this segment has shifted from exploratory research to "Applied AI." Small teams are increasingly hiring engineers who can deploy operationally grounded tools to improve productivity and ship functional products rather than focusing on theoretical AI models.

Manufacturing Sector Adoption Quadruples

The manufacturing sector has emerged as a standout adopter of AI engineering talent in India. Since 2016, the share of AI engineers in the manufacturing workforce has quadrupled, reaching 2.0% in 2025. The most sought-after skills in this industry involve AI prompting and agent development for production scheduling and supply chain optimisation.

Malai Lakshmanan, LinkedIn's Head of India Engineering, stated that the current market rewards engineers who can transition from experimentation to execution. The demand is specifically geared toward professionals who can integrate AI into existing industrial workflows to drive tangible efficiency gains.

Broader Economic Context

The surge in India’s AI hiring coincides with a larger national push toward digitisation and the adoption of generative AI across various services. India’s vast pool of STEM graduates, combined with lower operational costs, has made it an attractive destination for global firms looking to establish AI Centres of Excellence. ASML Layoffs: Tech Giant To Cut 1,700 Management Roles in Major Efficiency Drive.

However, the report also suggests that as the market matures, the competition for "deployment-ready" talent will intensify. The ability of the Indian workforce to move from AI awareness to practical application will likely remain the defining factor in maintaining its lead in the global labour market throughout 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 06:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).