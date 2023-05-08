Delhi, May 8: The Nothing Phone (2) is one of the few smartphones many consumers are looking forward to. It is all set to be launched this summer. While the company has not officially revealed much, several details have leaked. Nothing Phone (2) To Launch Soon; Company Plans To Expand Its Offline Footprint in India.

Nothing Phone (2) Specs

As per recent leaks, the upcoming smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor. A 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support and wireless charging technology will back it. The previous model comes with a 4,500mAh that supports 33W fast charging.

For photos and videos, the Nothing Phone (2) is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and OIS support for stabilized shots. It is likely to sport an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout.

Just like its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (2) will feature the signature semi-transparent design at the back. It is likely to run the latest Android 13 OS.

Nothing Phone (2) Price

The upcoming smartphone might be priced around Rs 40,000. To recall, the Nothing Phone (1) was launched with a starting price of Rs 32,999. iPhone 14 Price Down From Rs 79,900 To Rs 36,999, Here's Where You Can Get the Best Deal.

It is to be noted that Nothing has not confirmed any details yet. So, the above-mentioned details should be taken with a pinch of salt.

