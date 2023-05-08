India, May 8: The Apple iPhone 14 is one of the most popular smartphones in the Indian market. It comes with an aspirational value, unlike any other model. The popular handset is priced at Rs 79,900. However, as part of the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale, it is available with a massive discount.

Thanks to new bank offers and an exchange discount, you can take home an iPhone 14 at just Rs 36,999. iPhone 14 Price Cut: Apple's Phone Now Available at Discounted Rates, Here Are the Best Deals.

Currently, the Apple iPhone 14 is listed on Amazon India with a 16 per cent discount. This makes the price of the 128GB storage variant to Rs 66,999 (down from Rs 79900). Additionally, you can exchange your old phone and get up to Rs 30000 off on the premium smartphone. With the maximum discount, the price comes down to Rs 36,999.

Bank Offers: You can get 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs 1000) on Kotak Credit Card EMI transactions; 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs 750) on Kotak Credit Card Non-EMI transactions; 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs 1000) on Kotak Debit Card EMI transactions ; 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs 500) on ICICI Debit Card transactions; and 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs 750) on Kotak Debit Card Non-EMI transactions.

Apple iPhone 14 Specs

The Apple iPhone 14 is powered by an A15 Bionic chipset. It is backed by a 3279mAh, Li-ion battery. The premium handset sports a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels, a pixel density of 457ppi, and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It sports a 12MP f/1.9 Primary Lens equipped with Retina Flash on the front. iPhone 14 Crash Detection Feature Alerts Police Instantly, Offering Immediate Help for Accident Victims in Australia.

For photos and video, the iPhone 14 uses two 12MP cameras. Camera features include OIS, Phase Detection autofocus, Digital Zoom, HDR mode, Auto Flash, Face detection, Continuos Shooting, 8K video recording, and Dual LED Flash.

