New Delhi, November 6: Oneindia, a digital news and content platform, has reportedly entered into new collaborations for its next-generation B2B SaaS platform, WISE. The partnerships include several well-known regional news publishers, like ANM News, Tupaki News, Times Kerala, News Ghantey Ghantey, Ei Muhurte, and Punnagai Media. Widely Intelligent Support Engine (WISE) is said to help publishers and enterprises to streamline and scale content operations.

Oneindia’s WISE AI platform is said to boost the regional news ecosystem through new collaborations. It can help to transform content workflows to efficiently produce, manage, and expand their content operations at scale. As per a report of Medianews4u, Oneindia has announced new collaborations for its next-generation B2B SaaS platform WISE with several regional news publishers. AI Tops Workplace Priorities in India, Surpasses Pay and Burnout As Employees Adopt New Work Behaviour, Says Report.

The new partnerships show that WISE is becoming an AI tool for digital publishers to boost efficiency, improve content, and engage audiences responsibly with AI practices. Tony Thomas, Chief Technology Officer, Oneindia and Creator of WISE, said, "WISE was born out of a newsroom, not a boardroom, which makes it deeply rooted in the realities of digital publishing."

What is Oneindia’s WISE AI Platform?

WISE supports 133 languages, enabling publishers to create localised and personalised content that resonates accurately and authentically with diverse audiences. WISE enables editorial teams to turn ideas into published content by using AI-powered workflows that understand context, language, and more. Elon Musk-Run xAI Used Employee Biometric Data To Train AI Companions Under ‘Project Skippy’, Says Report.

The platform connects with existing CMS and AdTech systems to provide complete automation. It handles everything from keyword research and SEO to content creation, image design, and video scripting. The platform interprets and responds to user input with "accuracy" and also produces high-quality results.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Medianews4u), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

