OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone has been confirmed to debut in India and the global market on March 31, 2022. As a reminder, the smartphone has already been launched in China. The global launch event will commence at 10 am EDT (7:30 pm IST). Ahead of its launch, the device is now available for reservation in the US. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G India Launch Set for March 31, 2022; Check Expected Price & Other Details Here.

Interested customers can book their device by paying a deposit of $1 to reserve a chance to get their hands on the OnePlus 10 Pro early. Customers who reserve their handset will get OnePlus Buds Pro wireless earbuds for free. It is worth noting that the last date to pay the deposit is March 31, till 6:30 pm local time.

OnePlus 10 Pro (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

Exquisite design, evolving through the generations. #OnePlus10Pro — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 24, 2022

OnePlus 10 Pro will carry similar specifications as that of the Chinese model. The handset is said to feature a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a resolution of 3216x1440 pixels. It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 10 Pro (Photo Credits: Waqar Khan)

It is expected to sport a 48MP primary camera with OIS support, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens. At the front, there could be a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor. The device might run on Android 12 based OxygenOS and is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC, 50W AirVOOC fast charging support.

