OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphones Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphones Launched (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

OnePlus officially launched the new OnePlus 8 series, its newest flagship smartphones, in the global market. Though the Chinese phone maker has announced the prices for the US and European markets, the company is expected to launch the OnePlus 8 series in India in coming months. OnePlus 8's base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs $699 whereas the bigger version will retail at $799. The fully loaded OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone gets a starting price of $899 and goes up to $999. Both the smartphones will be available on OnePlus.com starting on April 29. Apart from the OnePlus 8 series, the company also launched the new Bullets Wireless Z earbuds, which is priced at $49.95. OnePlus 8 Series to Be Launched in India in Next Few Months.

The new OnePlus 8 Pro is equipped with a 6.78-inch display screen with 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution. It can hit 1300 Nits of peak brightness, which is claimed as the best display ever made by OnePlus. OnePlus 8 Pro is packed with a quad-rear camera module comprising of 48MP primary shooter with 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 30X digital zoom and a chrome filter camera. Under the hood, there is the latest chipset from Qualcomm, Snapdragon 865 SoC that is mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

It also gets dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Haptic Vibration 2.0, 4,510mAh battery, Warp Charge 30T and Warp Charge 30 Wireless. The smartphone comes in three exciting colour options - Ultramarine Blue, Onyx Black & Glacial Green.

The #OnePlus8 combines an incredible display, powerful hardware, and burdenless software for a smooth user experience. With a never-before-seen 120 Hz QHD+ AMOLED Display, the #OnePlus8Pro sets a new standard for what a flagship can be. — OnePlus (@oneplus) April 14, 2020

#OnePlus8Series family pic.twitter.com/bqnGYNUQN3

— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) April 14, 2020

We sold out the limited #OnePlusPopup boxes in 20 minutes. 🤯 Pre-order now! Get free express shipping when you pre-order the #OnePlus8, and free express shipping and be entered to win a wireless charger with the #OnePlus8Pro. https://t.co/1OkoeURxg6 https://t.co/yvcdQR7EJD pic.twitter.com/os2N0S2q1c — OnePlus UK (@OnePlus_UK) April 14, 2020

On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 sports an impeccable design with flagship performance, vibrant smooth design and 5G connectivity. The main highlights of the smartphone are a 6.55-inch display, a triple rear camera, Snapdragon 865 SoC, USB 3.1, Wi-Fi 6, Haptic Vibration 2.0, Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, 4,300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T and much more. The phone will be available in three shades - Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow. OnePlus Launches Bullets Wireless Z Earphones.

Coming to the Bullets Wireless Z earbuds, the new earphones from OnePlus will retail at $49.95. The earbuds are offered in four colour options - Black, Blue, Mint & Oat. The company claims that the earbuds can offer battery backup of up to 10 hours by charging for 10 minutes only. It offers 20 hours of battery backup when fully charged.