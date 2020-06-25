OnePlus 8 Pro 5G smartphone is all set to go on sale today in India. The sale will commence at 12 pm IST, via Amazon India & OnePlus India's official website. OnePlus 8 handset is currently available for sale on Amazon India & OnePlus.in without the flash sale limitation. The OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone will be offered with exciting offers such as Rs 3,000 off on SBI Bank cards, an additional Rs 1,000 back on Amazon Pay valid only for customers who pre-booked the handset, Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000 & no-cost EMI options. OnePlus to Launch New Affordable Smartphone Product Line in India Soon, Confirms CEO Pete Lau.

In terms of specifications, OnePlus 8 Pro 5G features a 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED fluid display with 120Hz refresh rate & a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. For clicking photographs, the smartphone flaunts a quad rear camera setup sporting a 48MP main camera with Sony IMX689, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto camera & a 5MP color filter sensor. Upfront, there is a 6MP punch-hole camera with Sony IMX471 sensor. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, the mobile phone comes packed with a 4,510mAh battery with 30W warp wireless charging support.

OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphone (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The OnePlus 8 Pro is launched with 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage configurations & will be offered in glacial green, onyx black & ultramarine blue colours. The stunning handset runs on Android 10 based OxygenOS 10. In addition to this, the mobile phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port & 4G LTE. The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs 54,999 for 8GB & 128GB variant whereas the 12GB & 256GB model costs Rs 59,999.

