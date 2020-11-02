OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition in China. The smartphone comes with a unique design & retains the original camera configuration from the OnePlus 8T phone. The handset is now available for pre-orders in China & will go on sale from November 11, 2020. As of now, there is no information about the international availability & pricing of the limited edition phone. The device gets a Cyberpunk 2077 game theme with a black carbon finish that is flanked by two glossy panels. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Launch Set for November 2, 2020.
In terms of specifications, OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition comes with the same specifications as the original OnePlus 8T device. The smartphone flaunts a 6.55-inch FHD+ fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate & a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The handset comes powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset with Adreno 650GPU coupled with 12HB of RAM & 256GB of internal storage. For photographs, the phone flaunts a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 48MP main lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP macro sensor & a 2MP monochrome sensor.
Upfront, there is a 16MP shooter with Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies & video calls. The smartphone comes fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support & runs on Android 11 based HydrogenOS operating system. The device gets connectivity options such as 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, Glonass & a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is priced at Rs CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 44,500) for the 12GB + 256GB model.
