OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition in China. The smartphone comes with a unique design & retains the original camera configuration from the OnePlus 8T phone. The handset is now available for pre-orders in China & will go on sale from November 11, 2020. As of now, there is no information about the international availability & pricing of the limited edition phone. The device gets a Cyberpunk 2077 game theme with a black carbon finish that is flanked by two glossy panels. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Launch Set for November 2, 2020.

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Limited Edition (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In terms of specifications, OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition comes with the same specifications as the original OnePlus 8T device. The smartphone flaunts a 6.55-inch FHD+ fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate & a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The handset comes powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset with Adreno 650GPU coupled with 12HB of RAM & 256GB of internal storage. For photographs, the phone flaunts a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 48MP main lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP macro sensor & a 2MP monochrome sensor.

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Limited Edition (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Upfront, there is a 16MP shooter with Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies & video calls. The smartphone comes fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support & runs on Android 11 based HydrogenOS operating system. The device gets connectivity options such as 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, Glonass & a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is priced at Rs CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 44,500) for the 12GB + 256GB model.

