OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker is rumoured to launch its much-awaited OnePlus 9 series soon. Reports suggest that OnePlus 9 series could be launched in India & global markets in March 2021. OnePlus 9 series might comprise of OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro handsets. However, the company is yet to confirm the launch date of the OnePlus 9 series. Ahead of its launch, several key specifications of OnePlus 9 series have been leaked online. Fresh renders and images of OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro that have surfaced on the Chinese microblogging website 'Weibo' reveal a punch-hole display. OnePlus 9 Likely to Come With Flat Display and Reverse Wireless Charging Support: Report.
As per tipster 'Digitial Chat Station', the OnePlus 9 Pro device will feature a 6.78-inch QHD+ curved display and a 120Hz refresh rate.
On the other hand, OnePlus 9 handset will come packed with a 6.55-inch FHD+ flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both devices are expected to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
For optics, both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are likely to get a 64MP quad rear camera module. OnePlus 9 series is the highly anticipated alongside Apple 13 series, Mi 11 series, Realme X7 series & more. As of now, not much information about OnePlus 9 is available. Besides OnePlus 9 series, the company is reportedly working on a smartwatch that could be launched later this year.
