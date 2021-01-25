OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker is rumoured to launch its much-awaited OnePlus 9 series soon. Reports suggest that OnePlus 9 series could be launched in India & global markets in March 2021. OnePlus 9 series might comprise of OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro handsets. However, the company is yet to confirm the launch date of the OnePlus 9 series. Ahead of its launch, several key specifications of OnePlus 9 series have been leaked online. Fresh renders and images of OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro that have surfaced on the Chinese microblogging website 'Weibo' reveal a punch-hole display. OnePlus 9 Likely to Come With Flat Display and Reverse Wireless Charging Support: Report.

As per tipster 'Digitial Chat Station', the OnePlus 9 Pro device will feature a 6.78-inch QHD+ curved display and a 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 9 (Photo Credits: DIgital Chat Station)

On the other hand, OnePlus 9 handset will come packed with a 6.55-inch FHD+ flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both devices are expected to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 9 (Photo Credits: Voice)

For optics, both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are likely to get a 64MP quad rear camera module. OnePlus 9 series is the highly anticipated alongside Apple 13 series, Mi 11 series, Realme X7 series & more. As of now, not much information about OnePlus 9 is available. Besides OnePlus 9 series, the company is reportedly working on a smartwatch that could be launched later this year.

