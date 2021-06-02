After launching the OnePlus 9 Series, OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone is rumoured to launch its OnePlus 9T smartphone soon. OnePlus 9T's specifications have reportedly surfaced online. The OnePlus 9T will be introduced as the successor to the OnePlus 8T that was launched in India last year. A report on Weibo hints towards the specifications of the OnePlus 9T and also reveals that there will be no OnePlus 9T Pro this year as well. Also last year, OnePlus didn't launch its OnePlus 8T Pro device so it is likely that the company wants to stick to the cycle of launching only a single T model this year. OnePlus Nord CE 5G New Specifications Revealed Online.

As per the Weibo report, the OnePlus 9T will feature an LTPO OLED display. The report reveals that the company will use Samsung's E4 flexible display in the OnePlus 9T phone and will carry a refresh rate of 120Hz. Apart from this, nothing much is known at the moment about the OnePlus 9T device. The handset is speculated to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, Hasselblad cameras, a 65W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, Android 11 and more.

The handset is expected to come with similar features as that of the OnePlus 9 Pro phone. Coming to the pricing, the OnePlus 9T phone could be priced under Rs 50,000. However, this is just speculation and should be taken with a pinch of salt. We expect the company to release several teasers before its official launch.

