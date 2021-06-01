OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone is confirmed to be launched in India on June 10, 2021. Ahead of its launch, the company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter channel and now new details of the phone have emerged via the OnePlus India website. In addition to this, the handset has also been listed on the Amazon India website which hints that the device will be made available for sale via the e-commerce platform. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Likely To Be Powered By Snapdragon 750G SoC: Report.

As per the OnePlus India website, OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come with a new sleek and streamlined design. The company has only provided a glimpse of the device and not revealed the phone completely.

As per yesterday's video teaser on the OnePlus India Twitter account, we can see a pill-shaped camera module similar to the original Nord.

As OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to be an enhanced version of the original Nord phone, both devices could look similar.Moreover, the Amazon India quiz has reportedly shared that the upcoming handset will be offered with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

This could be the base model and the company might also introduce a 12GB + 256GB variant. The Amazon quiz also reveals that the phone will come in the Charcoal Ink colour option. Apart from this, nothing much is known about the Nord CE 5G phone. Previous reports have claimed that the smartphone will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 64MP main camera, a 16MP selfie shooter and a Snapdragon 750G chipset.

