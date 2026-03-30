Mumbai, March 30: OnePlus appears to be expanding its performance-oriented smartphone lineup with the development of the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra. According to a recent listing on China’s MIIT certification platform and leaks from prominent industry tipsters, the new device is positioned as a high-end flagship aimed at the gaming and power-user segments, with a potential official launch scheduled for April 2026.

The device, identified by the model number PMB110, has successfully cleared regulatory approval in its home market. While OnePlus currently offers the Ace 6 and Ace 6T in China, the "Ultra" moniker suggests a significant step up in hardware capabilities, particularly regarding battery longevity and display performance. OnePlus Nord 6 Price, Specifications and Features; Know What to Expect.

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Initial technical leaks indicate that the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch OLED panel. A notable highlight of this display is the reported 165Hz refresh rate, designed to provide smoother visual transitions during high-intensity gaming and system navigation. This marks an evolution from standard flagship displays that typically peak at 120Hz or 144Hz.

Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. This chipset is engineered to handle demanding computational tasks and high-frame-rate gaming, aligning with the "Ultra" branding. The integration of this processor suggests that OnePlus is focusing on balancing peak performance with power efficiency.

One of the most striking details revealed by tipster Bald Panda is the inclusion of an 8,500mAh battery in the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra. If confirmed, this would represent one of the largest battery capacities in a mainstream flagship smartphone to date. This move appears to address the high power consumption associated with 165Hz displays and 5G connectivity.

The device is expected to enter direct competition with the Redmi K90 Ultra, which reportedly shares nearly identical core specifications. However, one differentiating feature between the two is that the Redmi offering is expected to include a built-in cooling fan for heat dissipation, whereas the OnePlus model may rely on advanced passive cooling.

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Release Date

There is currently no confirmation regarding an international release for the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra. Historically, the company has rebranded certain Ace-series models for global markets; for instance, a modified version of the Ace 6T was released globally as the OnePlus 15T. It remains unclear whether a tweaked version of the Ultra will hit international shores. OnePlus Reportedly Shuttering Retail Stores in India As Global Shutdown Looms.

As the April launch window approaches, more details regarding the camera configuration and charging speeds are expected to emerge. For now, the MIIT certification confirms that the hardware is finalised, and the company is ready to challenge the premium performance segment with a focus on display speed and extreme endurance.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).