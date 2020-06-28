OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone brand entered into the television space by launching two Smart TVs - Q1 Series in the country. The company launched the Smart TVs last year. And, now the company is looking to launch affordable Smart TVs in the Indian market. As of now, there is no official word from the company what the new Smart TVs will be called. However, the company has revealed that it would be launching three new Smart TVs in India on July 2. Additionally, it has also revealed the key highlights of the upcoming TVs. OnePlus’ Upcoming Mid-Range Smart TV Will Be Thinner Than the Display of OnePlus 8 Smartphone, Confirms CEO Pete Lau.

OnePlus’ Upcoming Smart TV (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ahead of the official launch, the Chinese company is hosting a contest on Amazon India asking the users to guess the prices of the upcoming Smart televisions. Going by a tweet posted on the official OnePlus India account, the company has also hinted at the starting price of three models. The new Smart TVs will be offered in three different sizes - 32-inch, 43-inch and 55-inch. The entry-level Smart TV with a 32-inch screen would be priced below Rs 20,000. The other two TVs will be priced below Rs 30,000 and below Rs 50,000 respectively.

It's all that you need at a price that you want. Can you guess the price of the upcoming OnePlus TV Series? #SmarterTV #OnePlusTV — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 27, 2020

Based on the official Tweet, it won't be wrong to speculate that OnePlus' most affordable TV will be priced around Rs 19,999 or lower. Apart from this, OnePlus has already confirmed that the upcoming Smart TVs will offer an almost bezel-less display with over 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The TV will measure just 6.9mm in thickness. The company is expected to offer the three Smart TVs in HD, Full HD and 4K UHD resolution panels along with Dolby Vision support. OnePlus Smart TV Pre-Bookings Open via Amazon India.

OnePlus’ Upcoming Smart TV To Be Priced Below Rs 20,000 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The company has already initiated the pre-bookings for the new OnePlus TVs. The interested customers can prebook Smart TVs via Amazon India. As a part of the complimentary offer, OnePlus will be offering an extended warranty of 2 years for the customers pre-ordering the upcoming OnePlus TVs.

