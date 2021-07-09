OnePlus is all set to launch the Nord 2 5G smartphone in India on July 22, 2021. The Chinese smartphone maker had confirmed the launch date of the Nord 2 earlier today via its social media platforms. The upcoming Nord device is expected to sport comprehensive upgrades over the original Nord phone. The company recently confirmed that it would be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC. It will be the first OnePlus phone to employ a MediaTek chipset. The affordable OnePlus smartphone will be sold exclusively online via Amazon.in, like previous devices. Here's what we know so far about OnePlus' upcoming Nord device. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Smartphone India Launch Confirmed on July 22, 2021; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The upcoming Nord 2 5G will be the third Nord device from OnePlus. It replaces the original Nord phone which was launched in India last year in July. The company had launched the Nord CE 5G phone in the country last month.

The Nord 2 5G will be more powerful and feature-packed than its predecessor which is no longer on sale in the country. OnePlus has already confirmed that the Nord 2 will get a MediaTek chipset under the hood. It will be a Dimensity 1200 AI-backed SoC. However, the company is yet to confirm the configurations.

It will boast a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with 90Hz of refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It will also get a punch-hole design positioned on the top-left corner housing a 32MP selfie shooter. For photography, there will be a triple camera module at the back.

It will comprise a 50MP primary sensor assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP monochrome camera. The phone will run on Android 11 based on OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box. It could be backed by a 4500mAh battery with fast charging technology.

