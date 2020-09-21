OnePlus Nord was launched in the Indian market in July with a starting price of Rs 24,999. However, the base variant was not made available for sale immediately after the launch. However, the bigger variants of the mid-range smartphone - 8GB + 128GB & 12GB + 256GB went on sale. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has decided to retail the base variant, which will go on sale today via Amazon at 2 pm IST. It is important to note that this is a base variant of the Nord smartphone will come in limited stock. OnePlus Nord 6GB Variant Online Sale on September 21, 2020 via Amazon.in.

The only difference between the base variant and the other two variants is the RAM and internal storage. Apart from this, specifications and features remain the same. Also, the base variant will not be made available in Blue Marble. It will be offered only in Onyx Black.

OnePlus Nord (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

Coming to the specifications, the Nord mid-range smartphone sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display screen offers a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under the hood, there is 5G-enabled Snapdragon 765G chipset that is clubbed with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone comes powered by a 4115mAh battery supporting 30W Warp Charging.

OnePlus Nord Smartphone gets a starting price of Rs 24,999 (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

For photos and videos, there is a quad-camera module at the back which consists of a 48MP primary sensor assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP macro and depth sensors. At the front, there is a dual selfie camera setup that includes a 32MP primary shooter along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

OnePlus Nord (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

As far as the prices are concerned, the 6GB + 64GB variant will cost Rs 24,999. The 8GB + 128GB variant of the mid-range smartphone is priced at Rs 27,999. The top-of-the-line model with12GB and 256GB onboard storage retails in India at a price point of Rs 29,999.

