OnePlus Nord 6GB Variant will go on sale in India on September 21, 2020. As a reminder, OnePlus Nord affordable phone was launched in India on July 21, 2020. The 8GB & 12GB models have been on flash sales in the country several times. The company has now decided to sell the 6GB variant. The smartphone is also listed on the Amazon India website that reveals the first sale date of OnePlus Nord 6GB model. Sale offers are currently unknown. Customers considering to buy Samsung's Galaxy A51 & Redmi K20 Pro will now get another viable option. OnePlus Nord Affordable Smartphone Launched in India at Rs 24,999; Prices, Features, Variants & Specs.

In terms of specifications, OnePlus Nord flaunts a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. For optics, the Nord device comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 48MP main camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens & a 5MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a dual-camera module featuring a 32MP primary lens & an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter.

OnePlus Nord (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

The Nord phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with 6GB of RAM & 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes packed with a 4,115mAh battery with 30T fast charging support. OnePlus Nord costs Rs 24,999 for the sole 6GB & 64GB variant.

OnePlus Nord comes in two colour options (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

