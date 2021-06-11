The much-awaited OnePlus Nord CE 5G mid-range smartphone has been launched in India. It's the second Nord device from the brand in the country, after the original OnePlus Nord. The new Nord device gets considerable upgrades over the Nord phone, which made its India debut last year. Some of the key highlights of OnePlus' new mid-ranger are a 90Hz fluid AMOLED display, triple rear cameras and sleek design. Let's do a quick comparison of the Nord CE 5G and the original Nord. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Smartphone: All You Need To Know.

Prices:

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is priced at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model whereas the top-end model with 12GB + 256GB internal storage costs Rs 27,999. On the other hand, OnePlus Nord was launched at a starting price of Rs 24,999 for the 6GB variant whereas the high-end model is priced at Rs 29,999.

Design:

Both OnePlus Nord and Nord CE 5G looks identical, get a similar design, pill-shaped camera module and chrome finish frame. The newly launched device has an AG matte finish as well as a glossy back finish whereas the original Nord gets only a glossy back.

Display:

OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

The Nord CE 5G phone sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord features a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Processor:

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Processor (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

The newly launched Nord CE 5G comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with Adreno 619 GPU with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage whereas the original Nord is powered by Snapdragon 765G. It is worth noting that the Snapdragon 750G processor is more efficient than the Snapdragon 765G.

Camera:

OnePlus Nord & OnePlus Nord CE 5G Camera (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

The Chinese smartphone has also made several changes in the camera. OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a triple rear camera system comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP secondary shooter and a 2MP mono lens. At the front, there is a 16MP shooter. On the other hand, the original Nord flaunts a 48MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 5MP depth shooter.

Battery:

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Battery (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

The new Nord CE 5G gets a slightly bigger battery of 4,500mAh with 30T Plus warp charging support whereas last year's Nord comes packed with a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The company claims that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G gets charged from 0 to 70 percent in 30 minutes.

OS:

OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

OnePlus Nord CE 5G runs on Android 11 based OxygenOS 11 whereas the 2020 Nord was launched with Android 10 based OxygenOS 11.1.

