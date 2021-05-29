OnePlus is all set to host a Summer Launch Event on June 10, 2021. The Chinese phone maker will launch the OnePlus Nord CE 5G alongside a new OnePlus TV U-series during the event. Ahead of its launch, key details of the handset have been leaked online. If the market rumours are to be believed, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is tipped to get a Snapdragon 750G SoC. It is also expected to feature a 64MP primary rear camera sensor. OnePlus Nord CE 5G India Launch Set for June 10, 2021; Check Expected Prices, Pre-order, Sale Date & Specifications Here.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

If launched with Snapdragon 750G SoC, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G would be a step down from the original OnePlus Nord that features Snapdragon 765G SoC. The phone is also expected to sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. But, it would reportedly feature core specifications of the Nord, which is why it would be christened OnePlus Nord CE, wherein CE refers to Core Edition.

The handset is also rumoured will get a triple rear camera setup wherein the primary sensor will be a 64MP lens. The front snapper is likely to be a 16MP lens for selfies and video calls. It will be positioned in the hole-punch cutout design.

OnePlus Summer Event Launch Event on June 10 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The smartphone will be revealed on June 10 at 7 pm IST alongside the OnePlus TV U series. It's worth biting that the TV models will be made available for the first sale on the same day for Red Cable club members. However, the open sale will start on June 11. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available for pre-order from June 11 for Red Cable club members. However, the phone will be available for open sale on June 16, 2021.

