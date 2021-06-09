OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone is confirmed to be launched tomorrow in India. The company will also launch the OnePlus TV U1S along with the Nord CE 5G device. OnePlus has been teasing both the devices on its Twitter and OnePlus India website revealing their key specifications. Now the company has teased the battery and charging capability of the phone on its official Twitter account and Amazon India website. OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 30T Plus warp fast charging support. The company claims that the phone can be charged from 0 to 70 percent in just 30 minutes. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Smartphone To Get 64MP Primary Camera: Report.

The latest teaser of the phone released by the company on Twitter gives a glimpse of how it will look like.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Teaser (Photo Credits: Amazon)

Blue Void. Curtain coated and wrapped in a matte texture, its finish leaves no fingerprints and reveals a fresh nuance from every angle. It’s literally like staring into a deep ocean. Hence the name. Learn more - https://t.co/UMDC0LqdHk pic.twitter.com/WCcIwE3XnN — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 8, 2021

As per the teaser, the device will be offered in a Blue Void shade and will house three camera sensors with an LED flash. The previous teaser on the Amazon India website had revealed that the upcoming handset will be available in Charcoal Ink colour.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

A bigger battery deserves an even better charger. So we made one. Warp Charge 30T Plus improves power transfer to bring Nord CE’s large 4500 mAh battery from 0 to 70% in just 30 minutes. Learn more - https://t.co/UMDC0LqdHk pic.twitter.com/rypx5sQCZR — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 8, 2021

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to come with a 6.443-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Phone Teaser (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

As per a new report, the handset will be offered with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone has been confirmed to get a 64MP primary camera with AI capabilities. The other two sensors are said to be an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus Nord is rumoured to start at Rs 22,999 and with a speculated HDFC Bank offer customers will get a discount of Rs 1,000 bringing its price down to Rs 21,999.

