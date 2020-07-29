OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker recently launched its affordable Nord smartphone in India. The pre-bookings for the device commenced from July 28 onwards at 12 Noon IST via Amazon India. Within a day of pre-booking commencement, the smartphone emerged as the highest pre-booked item on any Indian e-commerce platform. This was officially claimed by OnePlus CEO, Carl Pei, as he expressed his thought through a tweet. It reads, " Just got off the phone with Amazon India. #OnePlusNord is the Highest pre-booked item in their entire history across all categories. Thanks, everyone for making this such a success". This is truly a piece of good news for OnePlus. OnePlus Nord Pre-Booking: Amazon Wrongly Lists 8GB Variant at Rs 29,999, Netizens Point Out Error.

Talking about the features & specifications, OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED punch-hole display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels & a 90Hz refresh rate.

Just got off the phone with Amazon India. #OnePlusNord is the Highest pre-booked item in their entire history across all categories. Thanks everyone for making this such a success. pic.twitter.com/V7S1tjuX2o — Carl Pei (@getpeid) July 28, 2020

The smartphone flaunts a quad rear camera setup featuring a 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX586 Sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens & a 5MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a dual-camera module sporting a 32MP main lens with Sony IMX616 sensor & an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

OnePlus Nord (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G chipset, the affordable mobile device comes packed with a 4,115mAh battery with 30T fast charging facility. The mobile phone comes in three variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB & 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage.

OnePlus Nord Smartphone Launched In India (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

The handset runs on Android 10 based OxygenOS 10.5 out of the box. Coming to the prices, OnePlus Nord is priced at Rs 24,999 for 6GB & 64GB whereas 8GB & 128GB, 12GB & 256GB variants get a price tag of Rs 27,999 & Rs 29,999 respectively.

