The pre-bookings for the OnePlus Nord commenced from today at 12 Noon IST onwards via Amazon India. The interested customers can pre-order the mid-range smartphone from the e-retailer with dispatches to begin from August 4, 2020. The company has listed both 8GB and 12GB variants of the OnePlus Nord. However, Amazon made a huge blunder while listing the pre-orders. The 8GB variant of the Nord smartphone is listed for Rs 29,999.

Interestingly, it is the same price at which the company is selling the 12GB model. This seems to be a technical glitch here. When clicked on the wrongly listed variant, it directs the users to the 12GB variant. So, this is an error made by Amazon. And, the Netizens were quick enough to spot this error.

In terms of specifications, the affordable handset features a 6.44-inch AMOLED punch-hole display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels & a 90Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus Nord Amazon Error (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

For photography, the smartphone comes equipped with a quad rear camera module flaunting a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens & a 5MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 32MP primary snapper & an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

OnePlus Nord Amazon Error (Photo Credots: Amazon India)

The afforable handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with up to 12GB of RAM & 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,115mAh battery with 30T fast charging facility.

OnePlus Nord (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

The mobile device runs on Android 10 based OxygenOS 10.5 out of the box. Coming to the prices, OnePlus Nord is priced at Rs 24,999 for 6GB & 64GB model whereas 8GB & 128GB, 12GB & 256GB variants cost Rs 27,999 & Rs 29,999 respectively.

