OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone brand is leaving no stones unturned to capitalise in the mid-range smartphone space. In a bid to strengthen its offering, the brand has officially launched two new phones under it's popular Nord series. These phones will be initially available in Europe before making their way to the US market, sometime later this year. However, there is no official confirmation from the brand if these phones will be introduced here in India. If we consider, OnePlus' previous product strategy, we might see both the phones coming to the Indian market pretty. However, there's no official confirmation to it. OnePlus Nord N100 Prices & Release Date Leaked Online: Report.

Both the Nord devices sport a punch-hole display in the center, which is very similar to the OnePlus 8T flagship phone. The newly launched Nord N10 phone comes with a 5G support while the Nord N100 is limited to 4G LTE connectivity. Another difference between the two devices is that the former gets a 90Hz display whereas the latter gets only an LCD screen. Both the phones are powered by octa-core processors.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

Today we are making our fast and smooth user experience available to even more people. Give a warm welcome to OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Lhflm3UdsZ — OnePlus UK (@OnePlus_UK) October 26, 2020

As far as the prices are concerned, the Nord N10 5G smartphone is priced at GBP 329 which is around Rs 32,000 for the single 6GB + 128GB variant. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord N100 is also offered in a sole variant with 4GB + 64GB which costs GBP 179 (around Rs 17,300). Talking about the Indian market, the OnePlus Nord was launched in the country earlier this year in July. It costs Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

Talking about the specifications, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G features a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC, which is a 5G-enabled chipset. The processor is mated to a 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photos and videos, there is a triple camera module at the back. It houses a 64MP main sensor that is assisted by an ultra-wide lens, macro and a monochrome lens. Upfront, the phone sports a 16MP selfie camera. It runs on Android-based OxygenOS 10.5 and gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery supporting Warp Charge 30T fast charging.

The OnePlus Nord, on the other hand, gets a slightly bigger 6.52-inch HD+ display with a regular 60Hz refresh rate, unlike the Nord N10 5G. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset that is mated to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory, which is expandable via microSD card. The phone also gets 13MP triple rear camera assisted by a bokeh lens and a macro shooter. The front camera is an 8MP shooter for video calls and selfies. The new Nord N100 is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

