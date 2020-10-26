After the launch of OnePlus 8T, the Chinese smartphone maker is reportedly planning to launch its new Nord N10 5G & Nord N100 smartphones in the US & Europe. According to the new reports, both devices are expected to be launched later today. The key specifications of both handsets were revealed by Onleaks a few days back. Now a new leak has unveiled that the OnePlus Nord N100 will cost around EUR 199 (approximately Rs 17,400) for the 4GB RAM & 64GB storage variant. For now, the device could be launched in the US & Europe & is expected to go on sale on November 10, 2020. OnePlus 8T 5G Flagship Smartphone With 48MP Quad Rear Camera Launched; India Prices Start From Rs 42,999.

In terms of specifications, Nord N100 is likely to sport a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD screen display. The phone might come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460v processor coupled with 4GB of RAM & 64GB of internal storage.

For photographs, the phone is expected to come with a triple rear camera module comprising of a 13MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens & a 2MP bokeh shooter. At the front, there could be an 8MP snapper for selfies & video calls.

The device is said to be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery & likely to come with connectivity options such as 4G, dual SIM support, USB-C & a 3.5mm audio headphone jack. According to popular tipster 'Ishan Agarwal', OnePlus Nord N100 will sport stereo speakers & it will run on Android 11 based Oxygen OS 11 operating system.

