Last month, OnePlus launched the 9RT and Buds Z2 in China, and now the company is planning to launch them in India soon. The smartphone will be introduced in India with a different name. As per tipster Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus 9RT will be launched in India as OnePlus RT and is likely to come in Hacker Black and Nano Silver shades. On the other hand, OnePlus Buds Z2 will be unveiled as a successor to the OnePlus Buds Z earbuds. The company is yet to announce the launch date of both devices in India. OnePlus 9RT 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC & 4,500mAh Battery Launched.

OnePlus RT will carry similar specifications as that of the OnePlus 9RT. It will feature a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset will get a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP main camera, 16MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there will be a 16MP shooter. The device will come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

On the other side, OnePlus Buds Z2 will feature 11mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, ANC support. The earbuds will be IP55-certified and will be able to deliver up to 38 hours of battery life on a single charge. OnePlus Buds Z2 will come with touch controls, transparency mode to help users hear background noise.

