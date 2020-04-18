OnePlus Z Aka OnePlus 8 Lite Launch Reportedly Delayed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

OnePlus 8 Lite Render Image (Photo Credits: OnLeaks / 91Mobiles)

OnePlus 8 Series was officially introduced earlier this week in the global markets, bringing an end to all the rumours and speculations that grew around OnePlus' flagship offerings. Though we did see the unveiling of the OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus 8 Lite aka OnePlus Z was nowhere to be seen at the launch event. Additionally, the company also teased a mysterious product on Weibo ahead of the China launch event on April 15. The image sparked a lot of rumours and speculations. However, we ended up seeing only the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro & Bullets Wireless Z Earbuds Listed on Amazon India; Expected To Go on Sale After Coronavirus India Lockdown.

A popular leaker - Steve ‘OnLeaks’ Hemmerstoffer took to Twitter wherein he claimed that the OnePlus Z smartphone was supposed to be launched alongside the OnePlus 8 series at the global unveil event. He also claimed that the launch of OnePlus Z has been pushed to summer because of the Coronavirus outbreak, citing his sources.

According to my sources, that model was initially planned to be unveiled along with the #OnePlus8 series during yesterday's event but has been postponed (at least to upcoming summer) due to #CoronaVirus situation... — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 16, 2020

It is important to note that another leaker - Ishan Agarwal recently claimed that OnePlus's affordable offering will be making to the most of the markets by July. It is also rumoured that the Chinese phone maker never intended to launch the OnePlus 8 Lite along with the OnePlus 8 series.

The decision of delaying the OnePlus 8 Lite aka OnePlus Z is slightly disappointing, especially for the budget-oriented OnePlus fans. Also, the newly launched OnePlus 8 is phone maker's most expensive line-up ever seen. The forthcoming smartphone is likely to get a MediaTek chipset, a 90Hz screen, two rear cameras and much more.