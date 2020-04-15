OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro & Bullets Wireless Z Earbuds Listed on Amazon India; Expected To Go on Sale After Coronavirus India Lockdown

OnePlus 8 Series (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus officially launched the OnePlus 8 Series & OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds via an online event. The company announced that OnePlus 8, 8 Pro & Bullet wireless Z earphones Will be launched in India in the next few months. Though OnePlus 8 Series India sale date & prices are not been announced by OnePlus yet, the smartphones have been listed on the Amazon India website with a 'Notify Me' button & key specifications. 'Both handsets of OnePlus 8 Series & Wireless Z earbuds will be available in India this summer', said OnePlus. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro to Be Launched in India in Next Few Months.

OnePlus 8 Smartphone flaunts a 6.55-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED corning gorilla glass display with a 90Hz refresh rate, resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. On the other side, OnePlus 8 Pro mobile phone features a 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED fluid display with a 120Hz refresh rate & resolution of 3168x1440 pixels. OnePlus 8 sport a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48MP main camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens & a 2MP macro lens.

OnePlus 8 Pro handset comes equipped with a quad rear shooter setup flaunting a 48MP primary snapper with a Sony IMX689 sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto camera & a 5MP color filter sensor. The stylish looking OnePlus 8 Series smartphones run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor & are offered with 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. OnePlus 8 Series 5G Smartphones With A 48MP Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India; Check Prices, Variants, Features & Specifications.

The base variant of OnePlus 8 Series comes packed with a 4,300mAh battery whereas the top-end model is fuelled by a 4,510mAh with 30W warp wireless charging. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus 8 smartphone is priced starting from $699 & will go on sale in the US & Canada from April 29 Whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro gets a price tag from $899 onwards & will be available for sale in Europe from April 21.