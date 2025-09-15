Mumbai, September 15: OPPO F31 Pro 5G has been launched in India alongside OPPO F31 5G and OPPO F31 Pro 5G smartphones. The new OPPO F31 series 5G offers several unique specifications and features in the mid-range segment, such as efficient processors, camera setup and a large battery with fast-charging support. OPPO F31 Pro 5G sits between the standard and Pro Plus models.

The Pro variant will be available in the following colour options - Space Grey and Desert Gold. OPPO F31 Pro 5G comes with the same IP66, IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating, 360-degree Armour Body and a similar design to the top-end Pro Plus variant. OPPO F31 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed as OPPO Unveils F31 Series.

OPPO Launches Its New OPPO F31 Series 5G in India

It's time to pre-order the #SmoothAndPowerful - OPPO F31 Series 5G ! Pick your perfect match: OPPO F31 5G starting at ₹22,999, OPPO F31 Pro 5G starting at ₹26,999, and OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G starting at ₹32,999. Pre-Order Now: https://t.co/IH6aFLEpOq#OPPOF31Series5G pic.twitter.com/bM4x2oGMAO — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) September 15, 2025

OPPO F31 Pro 5G Price in India

OPPO F31 Pro 5G price in India starts at INR 26,999 for the 8GB+256GB configuration. The middle variant, having 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, is introduced at INR 28,999. The top-end variant of the OPPO F31 Pro model offers 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The company has announced offers on the device, including 10% cashback on select banks, no-cost EMI up to eight months on select credit cards and a 10% exchange bonus. OPPO F31 Pro will be available to buy on September 27, 2025. Pre-orders are already open from today.

OPPO F31 Pro Plus 5G Specifications and Features

OPPO F31 Pro 5G features the mid-range segment processor - MediaTek Dimensity 7300 paired with Arm Mali-G61 GPU, UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone comes with a large 7,000mAh battery, which can be charged rapidly with an 80W SuperVOOC adaptor. The device has a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 1,400 nits of peak brightness. OPPO F31 Pro Plus 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed as OPPO Launches F31 Series.

OPPO's F31 Pro 5G has a 50MP primary wide-angle camera, a 2MP monochrome secondary camera and a 32MP selfie camera. The rear and front camera setup allows recording 4K videos at 30 fps (absent in Pro+ variant as per the website). It has Bluetooth 5.4 version, unlike Pro+, which has Bluetooth 5.2, and other features include USB Type-C charging, nano-SIM support and more.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Website of OPPO India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2025 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).