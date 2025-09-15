Mumbai, September 15: OPPO F31 series 5G has been launched in India today, offering several new upgrades and specifications. It includes three models - OPPO F31 5G, OPPO F31 Pro 5G, OPPO F31 Pro Plus 5G. All of them have been introduced in the mid-range segment. OPPO F31 Pro Plus 5G is the top-end model that features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor.

OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G is launched in two variants based on the storage and RAM; however, it continues the same design as the other models in the series. The smartphone is offered in three shades - Himalayan White, Festive Pink (204 gram weight) and Gemstone Blue (195 gram weight). OPPO F31 5G, OPPO F31 Pro 5G, OPPO F31 Pro Plus 5G Price, Specifications Revealed As OPPO Launches F31 Series in India.

OPPO F31 Series Launched in India Today

It's time to pre-order the #SmoothAndPowerful - OPPO F31 Series 5G ! Pick your perfect match: OPPO F31 5G starting at ₹22,999, OPPO F31 Pro 5G starting at ₹26,999, and OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G starting at ₹32,999. Pre-Order Now: https://t.co/IH6aFLEpOq#OPPOF31Series5G pic.twitter.com/bM4x2oGMAO — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) September 15, 2025

OPPO F31 Pro Plus 5G Price in India

OPPO F31 Pro Plus 5G price in India starts at INR 32,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The top variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is launched at INR 34,999. Additionally, OPPO has announced up to 10% cashback instant cashback to SBI, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank account holders, up to 10% exchange bonus and eight months of no-cost EMI on various banks. OPPO F31 series sale set on September 27, 2025.

OPPO F31 Pro Plus 5G Specifications and Features

OPPO F31 Pro Plus 5G comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, Adreno GPU 7-series GPU and NetworkBoost Chip S1. It has a 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC fast-charging and a large 5,219mm2 SuperVool VC Chamber. OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G comes with an LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, ColorOS 15, 360-degree Armour Body and IP66, IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating. Vivo X300 Pro Launch Expected in China in October 2025, Likely With MediaTek D9500; Check Leaked Specifications, Features, and Price Details of Upcoming Flagship Phone.

The smartphone boasts a 6.79-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. It comes with a 50MP wide-angle primary camera, a 2MP monochrome camera with 4K 30 fps video recording and a 32MP front-facing camera with 1080p 30 fps video recording capability. OPPO F31 Pro Plus 5G includes Bluetooth 5.2 version, nano-SIM card slot, USB Type-C charging port, and many other sensors.

