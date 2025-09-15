Mumbai, September 15: OPPO F31 5G series 5G includes three new models - OPPO F31 5G, OPPO F31 Pro 5G and OPPO F31 Pro Plus 5G. All the devices are powered by efficient processors as per their price segment. The standard model comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor in the INR 20,000 to INR 25,000 segment. The device has a large battery with fast-charging support.

OPPO F31 5G is introduced in Midnight Blue, Bloom Red and Cloud Green colours. It has IP66, IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings along with a 360-degree Armour Body for extra protection. OPPO F31 Pro Plus 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed as OPPO Launches F31 Series.

OPPO F31 Series 5G Introduced in India Today

OPPO F31 5G Price in India

OPPO F31 5G price in India starts at INR 22,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available at INR 24,999. The official sale will begin on September 27, 2025. OPPO has announced 10% cashback, 10% exchange bonus and up to eight months of no-cost EMI option for its new F31 series 5G.

OPPO F31 5G Specifications and Features

OPPO's standard F31 5G model features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor that is mated with ColorOS 15 and UFS 3.1 storage. The device gets the same 7,000mAh battery as the OPPO F31 Pro 5G and OPPO F31 Pro Plus 5G models, with 80W SuperVOOC fast-charging support. It also has a 4,300mm2 SuperCool VC chamber for heat dissipation during extensive tasks like gaming. OPPO F31 5G, OPPO F31 Pro 5G, OPPO F31 Pro Plus 5G Price, Specifications Revealed As OPPO Launches F31 Series in India.

OPPO F31 5G includes Hunter Antenna Architecture that boosts the antenna coverage, has a 120Hz display and comes with a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP camera for taking selfies and doing video conferences. The standard model has not been featured on the official OPPO India website with all its features and specifications.

