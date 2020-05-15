Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro Smartphones Teased on Amazon India Ahead of India Launch

Oppo Find X2 Pro Smartphone Listed on Amazon (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker is gearing up to launch the Find X2 Series in the Indian market. Oppo's upcoming flagship offering will comprise of two smartphones - Find X2 and Find X2 Pro. As a reminder, the Oppo Find X2 flagship series was officially announced a couple of months ago with top-of-the-line specifications. Now, Oppo India has officially teased the smartphone on its official Twitter showcasing the Find X2 series, confirming that the phone is arriving in India soon. Additionally, the smartphone has been listed on Amazon India with a 'Notify me' button. The listing reveals key specifications and other details ahead of the launch. Oppo Find X2 Series to Be Launched in India Soon.

It is important to note that the company hasn’t revealed the exact launch date. However, it is expected to be launched in the country by the next couple of weeks.

The #OPPOFindX2 is coming to let you witness the #PerfectScreenOf2020 with a Billion colours and ultimate smoothness with its 120Hz Ultra Vision Screen! The #TrueFlagshipExperience is coming soon to India. Get Notified: https://t.co/9ckLNJDdGk pic.twitter.com/vXTVdSy64x — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) May 13, 2020

One in a Billion screen with a Billion colours! #OPPOFindX2's 120Hz Ultra Vision Screen is recognized by DisplayMate as the #PerfectScreenOf2020 and it can be all yours.

#OPPOFindX2Series is bringing a Billion colours at the tip of your fingers with its 120Hz Ultra Vision Screen. Get ready for the #PerfectScreenOf2020. The #TrueFlagshipExperience is coming soon to India. Get Notified: https://t.co/9ckLNJDdGk pic.twitter.com/kfpUNRPB4R — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) May 15, 2020

The Oppo Find X2 Pro will be offered with a ceramic or leather rear panel protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and IP68 certification for dust and water-resistant. The smartphone will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a QHD+ panel featuring a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels and refresh rate of 120Hz. The Find X2 Pro will come powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G support and Adreno 650 GPU. The chipset will come paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

For photography, there will be a triple camera setup that will comprise of a 48MP main camera supporting OIS, a 13MP secondary telephoto-periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, there will be a 32MP snapper positioned in the punch-hole cutout. Additionally, the handset will be seen with an optical fingerprint sensor under the screen. The phone will be fuelled with a 4,200mAh battery supporting 65W fast charging technology. The company claims that the smartphone can be fully charged in just 38 minutes.

On the other hand, the regular Oppo Find X2 will feature the same set of hardware such as the display, processor and battery. However, the optic module will comprise of a 13MP telephoto lens in spite of a periscope unit, along with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens.