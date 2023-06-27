New Delhi, June 27: Oppo is all set to launch the Reno 10 series in the Indian market. In recent teasers, the company has revealed the camera specifications of the Reno 10 Pro+ model.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP periscope telephoto lens. It will be launched alongside the Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro. Realme Narzo 60 Series Officially Confirmed to Flaunt a Premium Curved Display; Checkout Other Key Details Inside.

Oppo Reno 10 Series Launch

The countdown has begun! ⏰ Get set to capture stunning pro-class portraits with the upcoming #OPPOReno10Series.#ThePortraitExpert Know more: https://t.co/JvgemU5EzN pic.twitter.com/6AsSMCfIdH — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) June 26, 2023

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Specifications

As per recent teasers and reports, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and 16GB RAM. It will be backed by a 4700 mAh battery.

The upcoming handset will feature a 6.74-inch display. It will come equipped with a 32MP front camera (Sony IMX709 sensor, AF) for selfies and video calling.

On the back, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus will feature a triple-camera setup with a 64MP periscope telephoto lens with a 1/2-inch image sensor, OIS, 3x optical zoom support, and 120x hybrid zoom.

"The telephoto lens compresses the gap between the portrait subject and distant elements in a scene—monuments, buildings, and mountains—to create dramatic but well-composed portraits," Oppo said in a statement. iQOO 11S Coming With 2K+ AMOLED Curved Screen, Launch Date Confirmed: Check All Specs and Features Here.

Additionally, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ will feature a 50MP primary camera (1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor) and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle camera (1/4-inch sensor).

